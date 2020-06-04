Lincoln County Humane Society in St. Catharines will reopen clinic next week

The Lincoln County Humane Society is set to re-open their animal clinic for regular patients on Tuesday.

The low-cost spay neuter clinic will also be reopening on June 15th.

The clinic will begin seeing existing clients on Tuesday for wellness exams, vaccines and non-urgent cases.

Client service will be Tuesdays and Thursdays and the spay-neuter service will start on Monday June 15th, and will run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As the plan comes into effect the LCHS will determine how best to add appointment days to provide additional client/patient appointments and care.