The Lincoln County Humane Society is asking for help for a homeless senior man.

In a release, the shelter says the St. Catharines senior came to them to turn in his pets as he cannot care for them while living in his car.

The LCHS offered to temporarily board his pets, but he felt it wasn't an option at this time.

The LCHS is looking for donations to help this man:

▪️Gift cards for food (Walmart, grocery stores)

▪️Barbershop gift card

▪️New socks, underwear, t-shirts, sweaters - size L or XL

▪️Boots (Size 12)

▪️Toiletries

▪️Winter coat

▪️Gloves, mittens, toques



They ask any donations be dropped off at the shelter, and any extras will be taken to Community Care.