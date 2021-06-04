Lincoln County Humane Society launches 2022 calendar photo contest

The latest fundraiser for the Lincoln County Humane Society is giving pet owners a chance to put their furry friends in the spotlight.

The 2022 LCHS Calendar Photo Contest is officially underway.

Pet owners can submit a photo of their animal along with a $10 donation for a chance to be considered.

The public can then vote on their favourite photos, with each vote costing $1. All of the proceeds will be used to help at-risk animals in Niagara.

The top 12 vote-getters will be featured in the calendar, receive a professional photoshoot with Marissa Dakin-Lachance, and get a copy of the finished 2022 calendar.

A $6,000 goal has been set for this year's fundraiser.

Click here to submit your photos or vote for your favourites.