Lincoln County Humane Society launches 2022 calendar photo contest
The latest fundraiser for the Lincoln County Humane Society is giving pet owners a chance to put their furry friends in the spotlight.
The 2022 LCHS Calendar Photo Contest is officially underway.
Pet owners can submit a photo of their animal along with a $10 donation for a chance to be considered.
The public can then vote on their favourite photos, with each vote costing $1. All of the proceeds will be used to help at-risk animals in Niagara.
The top 12 vote-getters will be featured in the calendar, receive a professional photoshoot with Marissa Dakin-Lachance, and get a copy of the finished 2022 calendar.
A $6,000 goal has been set for this year's fundraiser.
Click here to submit your photos or vote for your favourites.
-
ROUNDTABLE Rev Martha Lockwood and Brandon CurrieROUNDTABLE Rev Martha Lockwood and Brandon Currie
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Spirit Untamed *The Conjuring the Devil Made Me Do It (theatres and VOD) *Rockfield: A Studio On The Farm (VOD/Digital) *Hero (premium VOD in the Cineplex Store)
-
Here's what kids are dealing with NOT going back to schoolTim talks to Laura Hughes on what kids are dealing with NOT going back to school