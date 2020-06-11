Lincoln County Humane Society looking for man who dropped off dead dog
The Lincoln County Humane Society is looking to speak with a man who dropped off a deceased dog at their shelter.
In a post on Facebook, the shelter says the situation took place Tuesday morning at around 11am.
They say the man walked up, dropped off a crate that contained a dead dog, and left.
He did not speak with any shelter employees.
The shelter is looking to speak with the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact the shelter.
