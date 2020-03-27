Lincoln County Humane Society needs foster parents for cats

The Lincoln County Humane Society is looking for help to care for some four-legged friends during the pandemic.

Springtime is typically a busy season for animal welfare groups as a large number of kittens are born.

The LCHS is no different, and they are now hoping to get as many cats placed in foster homes as possible.

LCHS Executive Director Kevin Strooband says they are also preparing for an uptick in COVID19 cases in Niagara.

“If COVID really picks up and hits Niagara, people are going to go to the hospital and not potentially have a place for their animals and we want to help the community and be that place as much as we can."

In an email to volunteers, LCHS officials say they would like to get as many cats as possible into a home situation during the outbreak.