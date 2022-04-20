Lincoln County Humane Society planning to open second location in Thorold for pet adoptions

The Lincoln County Humane Society is growing.

The organization will be opening a second shelter location in Thorold, near the Welland border.

The former Truck Toppers location on Hwy 20 was recently acquired by the LCHS, and staff and contractors are working on renewing the location to be an additional home for Niagara’s homeless and adoptable pets.

The 10,000 square foot facility will see all humane and adoption services offered, similar to those offered at their St. Catharines site.

The LCHS expects to hold an open house in the future, as they are currently still in the process of performing the renovations.

Currently, the LCHS provides compassionate, humane services across Niagara and Animal Care, Control and Humane Services for the municipalities of St. Catharines, Thorold, Grimsby and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

“The LCHS is pleased to share this news with our community and municipalities across Niagara” said Kevin Strooband, Executive Director. “As we expand our footprint within Niagara, we are ready to help more animals and accept more municipal contracts.”