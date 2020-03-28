Lincoln County Humane Society receives more than 200 offers to foster
Just yesterday morning, Executive Director of the Lincoln County Humane Society Kevin Strooband joined CKTB's Tim Denis saying how the shelter needed foster parents for cats.
Since then, the shelter has received more than 200 offers to foster.
In a Facebook post, the shelter says it seems they have enough applicants to cover the animals they have now.
The LCHS says it will update us if they end up needing more.
