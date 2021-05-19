Lincoln County Humane Society reminds residents to never leave pets in hot cars

As Niagara enjoys a short stretch of hot, summer-like weather the Lincoln County Humane Society reminds all pet owners to never leave animals in hot cars.

Executive Director Kevin Strooband says they still receive reports of dogs in hot cars and asks people to just leave the dogs at home.

Animals can suffer brain damage and even death after being left in vehicles on hot days.

Strooband also asks residents to spare a thought for dogs living outside and stray cats that may be looking for shady areas and need plenty of cool, clean water to drink.

The public is asked to call 911 or the Provincial Animal Welfare Cruelty Hotline at: 833-9-ANIMAL to report a dog suffering in a hot car. Those calling are asked to note the vehicle description, including the licence plate number.