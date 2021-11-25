Lincoln County Humane Society's 2022 calendar is out

The Lincoln County Humane Society’s calendar fundraiser is back just in time for the holidays.

The fundraiser collects funds for the St. Catharines animal shelter which helps with adoptions, veterinary care, and education programs.

The cost of one calendar equals one vaccine for a shelter pet.

Calendars are available for pickup directly at the shelter or Ren's Pets in St. Catharines.

Shipping is available for an additional $5.

Go to https://lchs.givecloud.co/2022 to order your calendar today. Supply is limited.