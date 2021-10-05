Lincoln driver facing multiple charges after being stopped in St. Catharines
A driver from Lincoln is facing several charges after being stopped by police in St. Catharines.
Officers stopped the suspected suspended driver in the Niagara Street and Lakeshore Road area on Monday.
During the stop, officers discovered the man had just dropped his children off at school and officials say there was an open can of beer in the passenger seat.
The driver was then asked to provide a breath sample for a roadside test, which he failed.
Officers arrested 37 year old Adam Manuel and charged him with impaired operation of a conveyance, driving while suspended, driving without a license, surrendering a false insurance card, and driving a vehicle with an open container of liquor.
