Lincoln encouraging residents to wear orange as town marks National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Several activities are taking place in Lincoln to mark National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

The Every Child Matters flag will be raised at Lincoln Town Hall tomorrow, Friday, and will remain raised until October 3rd.

Town Hall will be lit orange the nights of September 29 and September 30.

The Library has book displays for children, teens, and adults in the LPPL branches, plus some passive activity sheets for children.

The Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre is selling orange shirt pins for $12.

A portion of the proceeds supports the Survivors Society.

"On September 30, we encourage all those in Lincoln and across Canada to wear orange to honour the thousands of residential school survivors."