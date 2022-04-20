Lincoln getting $2.5M to help train youth for indemand jobs in the region

Lincoln is getting $2.5 million from the Province’s Skills Development Fund for its Youth Skills Studio.

The funding will be used to extend the current programming offered through the Studio, and help address youth employment challenges.

In partnership with Civiconnect, the Town’s Economic Development Department will be using the funding to operate three additional cohorts from May 9, 2022, to April 22, 2023, for the Youth Skills Studio.

135 youth aged 14-29 will work on 100 digital technology projects for local businesses.

A Hospitality and Tourism Training program has also been launched, in which 70 youth aged 14-17 will work on the qualifications and expertise to pursue a career in the tourism and hospitality sector.

“The pandemic has caused many of our local businesses to be short staffed and in need of a talented young workforce,” says Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton. “With pandemic restrictions lifted, this extension of our Youth Skills Studio program could not come at a more critical time to support youth readiness into the workforce.”

