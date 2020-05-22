Lincoln getting a new park beside Fleming Centre including a skatepark and butterfly garden
Construction has started on a new park in Lincoln.
The new 3.6 acre park will include a skatepark, outdoor fitness equipment, a walking loop, and butterfly garden.
Officials are hoping that the first stage of the future Rotary Park, will see a concrete skatepark installed by August 2020, but the entire park is scheduled to be complete by next summer.
“Today’s groundbreaking is a demonstration by the Town of the value we place on the quality of life for our youth and young adults who will use these amenities for many years to come”, says Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton. “The skatepark represents a longstanding ask by a number of youthful generations and a lot of sweat equity and tears have been invested by many to arrive at this special moment” says Mayor Easton.
Sue Foster, President of the Rotary Club of Lincoln says the park fulfills a long-term vision the Club developed years ago to invest in kids and the broader community. “We are proud to be a part of Lincoln and are excited to share in development of this destination park for all of our community to use and enjoy”, she says.
Rotary Park is located adjacent to the Fleming Memorial Centre in Beamsville.
