Lincoln introducing Residential Rodent Control Rebate Program

The town of Lincoln is offering to help residents cover some of the cost of rodent removal.

The Residential Rodent Control Rebate Program offers 50 percent of the cost of a licensed Ontario exterminator to remove pests from the exterior of homes in urban areas.

The cap is set at $200.

Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton says residents have been increasingly complaining of rodents in urban areas.

To be eligible for the rebate, residents must submit a form to the town and a by-law officer will examine the property to make sure there are not any outstanding issues that may cause rodents to nest, feed, or breed on the property.

After that, an exterminator can be hired.