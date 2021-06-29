Lincoln is going ahead with Canada Day drive-thru event

The town of Lincoln will continue to host a drive-thru Canada Day event, but it will be more subdued compared to years' past.

CAO Mike Kirkopolous tells CKTB's Tom McConnell, the town's July Long Weekend Drive-Thru event will go ahead as planned, on Thursday at Jordan Lions Park.

He says while residents are mixed on the issue of cancelling Canada Day events, this event is more about giving children gift bags and activities.

Some communities, like St. Catharines, have cancelled Canada Day events as people across the country are mourning the lives lost at residential schools.

For more information on Lincoln's drive thru event click here. Food donations are being accepted at the event for the food bank.