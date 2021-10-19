Lincoln launches new tourism and brand ID - the Niagara Benchlands
The Town of Lincoln has launched a new tourism and destination brand identity, the Niagara Benchlands.
The new brand will is part of Lincoln’s five-year Tourism Strategy and Action Plan, and received approval at the town's council meeting last night.
Officials say by identifying a new tourism brand, they will increase economic opportunities for residents, businesses, and investors.
The Town of Lincoln says it is in a position to embark on the next stage of the project to showcase key community attractions such as the craft beverage industry, value-added agriculture, and eco-tourism.
“It is an exciting time for the Town of Lincoln and I am so proud of the collective vision that has created our new tourism brand and identity,” said Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton. “The results of this initial stage of the project truly align with who we are, who we are becoming, and celebrates the uniqueness of what makes the Town of Lincoln so special.”
“We are confident that the new destination identity will resonate with Lincoln's visitors, residents, and tourism businesses,” said Paul Di Ianni, Director of Economic Development and Communications. “A strong destination brand positions the Town to continue to move forward in being a premier choice destination for visitors and investors”
“The Niagara Benchlands brand allows us to leverage distinct attributes which increase visitation and visitor spending,” said Britnie Bazylewski, Tourism Coordinator for the Town. “Initiating the new brand will set us up for continued economic prosperity post-pandemic.”
