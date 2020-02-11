Lincoln looking at rodent problem

The town of Lincoln is keeping a close eye on a rodent problem impacting certain parts of the town.

Councillor Adam Russell brought forward a motion this week to have town officials create recommendations on how to keep rat and mice issues at bay.

Russell tells CKTB the issue started before the town experienced a major boom in housing construction, and it has been impacting an older neighbourhood in Beamsville.

He says some families are trying everything to keep rodents out of their homes, but the rats and mice are still making their way into houses.

Russell says staff members are now on the look-out for the issue and they will keep records of locations with issues.

He says they are also looking at what other communities are doing to stop rodent infestations, such as a rebate program to call in a professional exterminator.