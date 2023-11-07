Lincoln looks to expand camera program that catches trucks trying to bypass QEW inspection

The Town of Lincoln is looking to expand its Truck Bypass Camera Monitoring Pilot Program to help catch trucks trying to avoid the QEW inspection station.

The program aims to catch truck traffic taking back roads to bypass the Vineland Truck Inspection Station on the Queen Elizabeth Way between Vineland and Beamsville in Lincoln.

Currently, the program features two smart surveillance cameras, installed along the main known bypass route, including the Victoria Avenue QEW exit and King Street west of Victoria Avenue.

The cameras use AI technology to detect potential bypass truck traffic, which then alerts the MTO enforcement team.

For the past six months the program has shown more trucks trying to avoid the station, however less truck traffic on King Street and Greenlane Road on the weekends.

Truck bypass traffic volumes, when the QEW station is operating, seems to be higher mid-to end of week.

Based on the MTO’s recommendations, Lincoln is considering the installation of an additional monitoring camera on King Street east of Victoria Avenue to target traffic through Jordan Station, Jordan Village, Jordan Hollow, and downtown Vineland, all located along King Street.

The Town's service provider, Rogers, has offered to cover the cost of installing the additional camera for six months.

"The safety of all residents and visitors who rely on our roadways is our top priority,” said Tony Brunet, Ward 2 Councillor and Chair of the Town’s Community Services and Infrastructure Committee. “These ongoing initiatives help to ensure the highest level of safety in our community."