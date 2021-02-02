Lincoln lowers flags and asks residents to light candles for 4yr old boy killed in Beamsville sled

The town of Lincoln is asking residents to light a candle to remember a 4-yr old boy killed in a tragic accident Monday afternoon.

Mayor Sandra Easton says flags will be lowered at all town facilities and they are asking residents to light a candle and say a prayer for the family and friends of the boy, along with all impacted by the incident.

It was Monday Feb. 1st at 4:15 p.m. when emergency officials were called to Greenlane Road between Bartlett and Garden Gate.

The boy had been tobogganing when he slid onto the roadway and was hit by a passing pickup truck.

The boy was rushed to hospital, but he did not survive.

"Today with heavy hearts, we are collectively mourning the loss of one of our community members, a four-year-old child who has tragically left us due to an accident here in Lincoln. First and foremost, we are extending our sincerest condolences to the child’s family and loved ones at this most difficult time. We were saddened to hear of this terrible news from the Niagara Regional Police Service on February 1, and as the investigation continues and more details are brought to light, we will endeavour to work with the Niagara Regional Police Service, Lincoln Fire Rescue and other community partners to assist in any and every way we can. In memory of this child, we will be lowering our flags to half-mast at all the Town’s facilities. Please take a moment to honour this young child by lighting a candle or saying a prayer for family, friends and everyone who has been affected by this tragic accident."