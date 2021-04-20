Lincoln man charged following Niagara Falls rally

A 30 year old Lincoln man is facing a criminal charge of endangering lives or public safety and common nuisance after a rally in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police announced the charges against Cullen McDonald yesterday, saying he has been released on a Form 10 undertaking with a court date set for June 28th.

Yesterday, we also learned 43 year old barber shop owner Alicia Hirter of St. Catharines was handed the same charge.

On Saturday a large group of people, including People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, descended on Niagara Falls, defying the provincial stay-at-home-order and the pleas from frontline medical workers.

Participants at the rally and march were voicing their opposition to the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 with some continuing to falsely claim the global pandemic is a hoax.

NRP officials say more charges are pending.