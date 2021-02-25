Lincoln man facing 8 counts of criminal harassment

A Lincoln man is facing 8 counts of harassment after a Niagara Regional Police investigation.

Police started looking into allegations of a man harassing his neighbours in the Maple Grove Road and Lakeshore area in December.

Detectives determined the suspect's behaviour dated back to 2010 with a number of overnight incidents.

Officers arrested 55 year old Ivan Zatelli yesterday morning just after 4:30 a.m. with the help of the K9 unit.

Zatelli is charged with 8 counts of criminal harassment and charges under the Highway Traffic Act including no muffler on motor vehicle, failure to surrender permit for motor vehicle, unnecessary noise, and no mirror.

He was also not able to provide an insurance card.