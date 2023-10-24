Lincoln moving forward with 40 km/hr speed limits in all urban areas

Lincoln wants to slow down traffic to make the streets safer for all residents.

The town has now approved the permanent reduction of the speed limit from 50 km/h to 40 km/h on all local roads within urban areas.

Mayor Sandra Easton says the town is taking a significant step towards creating safer streets for all residents and visitors.

The idea was first launched in 2021 when council asked for a plan on reducing speed limits, leading to the launch of the 40 km/h Area Speed Limit Reduction Pilot Program the following year.

The pilot program, supported by Council, tested the effectiveness of lower speed limits in four urban areas.

Officials say the potential benefits of the speed reduction include a significant increase in pedestrian survival rates and decreased risks of collisions.

An online survey indicates that 71 per cent of Lincoln residents were happy with the reduction.

Lincoln plans to implement additional 40 km/h speed reduction areas this year, with the goal of completing the transition for all local roads within urban areas by the end of next year.

“The success of the pilot project and the positive response from residents reinforce our belief that this permanent speed limit reduction is a crucial measure for enhancing community safety. Reducing speeds is a pivotal step in ensuring the safety of pedestrians, including our youth, seniors, and everyone in between, as they navigate their way while walking and cycling." The Town's Chief Administrative Officer, Michael Kirkopoulos