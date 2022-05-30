Lincoln raises $50,000 in food and funds to help locals struggling to make ends meet

A town-wide food drive in Lincoln over the weekend was a massive success, raising more than $50,000 in food and funds in just three hours.

Village of Hope Niagara is thanking the community for supporting its food drive on Saturday saying it will make a huge impact on food security for the coming months ahead.

The food bank declared an emergency situation after a surge of new clients came to the agency looking for help feeding their families.

Village of Hope says a generous donor has agreed to match all donations made to the agency for the rest of May.

