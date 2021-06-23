Lincoln receives award for being bike friendly

A first for the town of Lincoln, as it receives a bike friendly award.

Lincoln has been awarded a Bicycle Friendly Community Award for 2021-2025 at the Bronze designation.

The Bicycle Friendly Community Award Program is an initiative of the Share the Road Cycling Coalition to help communities evaluate how bicycle friendly their community is, celebrate progress, and work toward achieving higher-level awards over time.

“On behalf of Lincoln Council and the Lincoln community, I am honoured to receive this recognition and I am certain that we will wear this designation with great pride,” said Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton. “This is truly a testament to the recent investments made by Council to ensure Lincoln is a well-connected and accessible community.”

“This is an outstanding achievement for the Lincoln community,” Carol Phillips, Chair of the Town’s Active Transportation (AT) Citizen Advisory Committee. “The Committee members are focused on working with staff to promote active transportation and create even more opportunities for our residents and visitors alike to stay active through our AT network.”

The Town’s Chief Administrative Officer Michael Kirkopoulos noted that in 2017, Lincoln received an honourable mention, however did not receive a designation.

“It’s great to see that the Town’s efforts towards improving active transportation in the last few years have not gone unnoticed. Lincoln residents now have more options for cycling in town than they ever have.”