Lincoln receives funding for new environmental technology to help trees

The Town of Lincoln has recieed a grant to help bring in some new innovative environmental technology in Jordan Village.

The Greenbelt Foundation giving the town $25,000 for projects that include something called soil cell technology.

Soil cells are installed under sidewalks and parking lots, enabling trees to get the water they need while also giving roots room to grow.

The funding will go towards efforts to improve stormwater management, mitigate urban flood risks, and increase climate resiliency through the creation and protection of urban tree canopy installations in Jordan Village.