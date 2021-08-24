Lincoln receiving $1.03 million in federal and provincial funding to support four community projects

Four projects in Lincoln, including a drive-thru window at the Beamsville library, will be getting some federal and provincial funding.

The town is getting $1.03 million dollars in funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program designed to help create greater social inclusion in communities.

Town staff will be using the money to install new playground equipment at Rotary Park in Beamsville, add a drive-thru window at the Beamsville Lincoln Public Library, install rubberized surfacing at playgrounds across the community, and add a children's educational space at the Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre in Jordan.

The Rotary Club of Lincoln is also contributing to the Rotary Park playground and Wise Guys Charity Fund will be helping with the children's educational space.