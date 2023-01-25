Lincoln residents asked to keep roads and sidewalks clear during snow storm

Lincoln has declared a 'Keep It Clear' event.

Town officials say a temporary on-street parking ban is now in place to help keep roads clear of vehicles.

Residents are asked to do their part and ensure roads and sidewalks are kept clear so that crews can respond to the winter event.

Up to 15 cm of snow is possible by tonight.

Anyone with fire hydrants on their properties are asked to shovel around them to keep them clear and visible.

Residents and business vehicle owners who do not remove their vehicles from the road during a declared Keep it Clear Ban will be subject to a $75.00 ticket and habitual offenders may also be subject to towing.

Local weather and road conditions will determine how long a Keep it Clear ban will be in effect.