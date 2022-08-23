Lincoln's mayor acclaimed after candidate rejected

Sandra Easton will continue to serve as Lincoln's mayor.

Dozens of unopposed candidates running in Ontario's upcoming municipal elections have been automatically elected, including at least 12 in mayor or deputy mayor positions.

Candidates running for positions without any opponents were acclaimed -- or elected by default -- yesterday at 4 p.m.

While one other candidate registered to run against Easton, Terry Farrell's nomination was rejected.

Voters across Ontario are set to cast ballots in municipal and school board elections on October 24th.

Most races for the mayor's seat in the region are two and three-person campaigns.

In St. Catharines, current Regional Councillors Mat Siscoe, and Mike Britton are running, along with Nick Petrucci.

In Thorold, Terry Ugulini is running again, alongside Damon Ford.

In Niagara Falls, there are 7 candidates for the Mayor's seat including the city's current mayor.

There is a two-man race in Welland, where the current Mayor Frank Campion is running against Jeffrey David Walters.