Lincoln says by-law officers ready to enforce COVID rules

The town of Lincoln says by-law officers are ready to enforce the government's rules to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Government of Ontario has closed non-essential businesses, outdoor recreational facilities, and has prohibited gatherings of more than five people.

Officials with the town say it's now time for residents to do their part and follow the rules.

The Town's Municipal Law Enforcement team & Niagara Regional Police Services are enforcing the restrictions.

Individuals found to be in non-compliance of these restrictions may be fined as per the Ontario Government Emergency Order.



If you live in Lincoln and have a concern here is a list of contacts:

Complaints for large gatherings & people using facilities that are closed:

•Call our Municipal Law Enforcement team at 905-563-2799 ext. 289, between 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

•Please do not call 9-1-1

•After hours, call NRPS non-emergency line at 905-688-4111

Complaints about businesses operating that are non-essential:

•Call the Stop the Spread Business Information Line at 1-888-444-3659