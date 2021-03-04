Lincoln to contribute $200,000 to new high school's theatre

Lincoln will be putting $200,000 toward a new theatre at the future West Niagara Secondary School.

During this week's meeting council agreed to a multi-year contribution that will see the stage become a shared asset between the District School Board of Niagara and the community.

The DSBN has committed $4.2 million for the new school and the Friends of the Arts in West Niagara committee is trying to raise the remaining $2.6 million needed for the theatre.

The 750 seat theatre will be big enough for large art productions and rentals for productions or public events.

More than 1,500 students from the now-closed South Lincoln Secondary School and soon-to-be-closed Grimsby Secondary and Beamsville District Secondary will be attending the new school.

It is expected to open next year.