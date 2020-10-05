Lincoln warning residents of water bill scam
The town of Lincoln warning residents of a recent scam.
Officials say they have been informed that someone is calling residents about a credit on their water bill.
Town staff will never call residents to request banking information.
Officials are reminding people do not give out personal information over the phone.
