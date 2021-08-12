Lincoln woman charged with accessory after the fact in Fort Erie murder investigation

A Lincoln woman has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in a murder investigation.

Niagara Regional Police arrested 63 year old Hendrika Skelton yesterday in connection with the death of a man in early June at a Fort Erie home.

The latest arrest comes after police arrested 29 year old Tristan Skelton and 29 year old Andrew Blais, both from Fort Erie, in June and charged them with Second Degree Murder.

The man's body was discovered at a home in the Mathewson Ave and Dovercourt Road area on Wednesday, June 9th.