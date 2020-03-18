Lincoln won't be giving out fire permits, but that doesn't mean you can't have one

The Town of Lincoln has suspended issuing open-air fire permits while Town offices are closed to the public.

Officials say while the suspension is planned until April 5th, residents may have a fire without a permit, on the condition that they follow all other regulations for safe open air fires.

Here are the rules:

Recreational fires require a minimum clearance of 5 metres (approximately 16 feet) in all directions between the fire and any building, structure, fence, property line, roadway, overhead wire, or combustible material

Many residential properties are not large enough to meet the clearance requirements for a lawful open air fire

Any person who sets or maintains an open air fire is responsible for ensuring that there are sufficient clearances around the fire

Despite having a valid permit, it is unlawful to set or maintain an open air fire that causes smoke, odour, ashes, or embers to invade a neighbouring property thereby creating a nuisance

Failure to comply with the regulations will result in fines and/or fees of $872 per hour for each fire truck that responds to extinguish an unsafe or unlawful fire

Following re-opening of Town Hall, residents will be required to obtain an Open Air Fire Permit.