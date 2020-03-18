Lincoln won't be giving out fire permits, but that doesn't mean you can't have one
The Town of Lincoln has suspended issuing open-air fire permits while Town offices are closed to the public.
Officials say while the suspension is planned until April 5th, residents may have a fire without a permit, on the condition that they follow all other regulations for safe open air fires.
Here are the rules:
- Recreational fires require a minimum clearance of 5 metres (approximately 16 feet) in all directions between the fire and any building, structure, fence, property line, roadway, overhead wire, or combustible material
- Many residential properties are not large enough to meet the clearance requirements for a lawful open air fire
- Any person who sets or maintains an open air fire is responsible for ensuring that there are sufficient clearances around the fire
- Despite having a valid permit, it is unlawful to set or maintain an open air fire that causes smoke, odour, ashes, or embers to invade a neighbouring property thereby creating a nuisance
Failure to comply with the regulations will result in fines and/or fees of $872 per hour for each fire truck that responds to extinguish an unsafe or unlawful fire
Following re-opening of Town Hall, residents will be required to obtain an Open Air Fire Permit.
