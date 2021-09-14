Linda O'Leary found not guilty of careless operation of a vessel in fatal boat crash
Linda O'Leary has been found not guilty of careless operation of a vessel in a fatal boat crash.
The verdict was delivered by a judge in Parry Sound this morning, following the collision more than two years ago on August 24, 2019.
The crash on Lake Joseph resulted in the death of two people in the other boat, 64 year old Gary Poltash of Florida and 48 year old Suzana Brito of Uxbridge. Three other people were also hurt.
-
ROUNDTABLE Karl Dockstader and Shelby KnoxROUNDTABLE Karl Dockstader and Shelby Knox
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR SEP 14 - DR. KARIM ALIHistoric vaccination mandates. Not every protester is an anti vaxxer? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
Mayor's House VandalizedTim talks to the the Mayor of St. Catharinesn Walter Sendzik, his home was targeted by vandals overnight. Front door, fence, house and vehicles all tagged with obscenities. This comes after St. Catharines federal Liberal candidate Chris Bittle reported his vehicle was sprayed with 'F U Liberal' while over the weekend while his family slept. Is this the Niagara we want?