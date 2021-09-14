Linda O'Leary found not guilty of careless operation of a vessel in fatal boat crash

Linda O'Leary has been found not guilty of careless operation of a vessel in a fatal boat crash.

The verdict was delivered by a judge in Parry Sound this morning, following the collision more than two years ago on August 24, 2019.

The crash on Lake Joseph resulted in the death of two people in the other boat, 64 year old Gary Poltash of Florida and 48 year old Suzana Brito of Uxbridge. Three other people were also hurt.

