Lion Dunc Schooley Pool to reopen tomorrow

St. Catharines swimmers will have more options starting tomorrow.

The Lion Dunc Schooley Pool will be reopening as scheduled for drop-in leisure swimming in the small and large pools.

Lengths swimming is available but reservations are required.

Modified swimming lessons will return at the Lion Dunc Schooley and Port Dalhousie Pools next week, but pre-registration is required.

For those looking to beat the heat today, splash pad hours have been extended until 9 p.m. but the outdoor pools won't be open until 3:30 p.m this afternoon due to some training.