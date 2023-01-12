Lisa Marie Presley reportedly suffers cardiac arrest

There are reports that Lisa Marie Presley has suffered cardiac arrest.

The 54-year-old is the only child of the late legendary singer, Elvis Presley.

It's being reported that paramedics performed CPR on her at her California home before rushing her to the hospital.

Her condition isn't known.

She just attended the Golden Globe Awards Tuesday.

Lisa Marie was married to pop superstar Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and was also married to actor Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004.