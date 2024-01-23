List of nominees for the Academy Awards

A list of nominees to the 96th Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.



BEST PICTURE

``American Fiction''; ``Anatomy of a Fall''; ``Barbie''; ``The Holdovers''; ``Killers of the Flower Moon''; ``Maestro''; ``Oppenheimer''; ``Past Lives''; ``Poor Things''; ``The Zone of Interest''



BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening, ``Nyad''; Lily Gladstone, ``Killers of the Flower Moon''; Sandra Huller, ``Anatomy of a Fall''; Carey Mulligan, ``Maestro''; Emma Stone, ``Poor Things''



BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, ``Maestro''; Colman Domingo, ``Rustin''; Paul Giamatti, ``The Holdovers''; Jeffrey Wright, ``American Fiction''; Cillian Murphy, ``Oppenheimer.''



SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, ``American Fiction''; Robert De Niro, ``Killers of the Flower Moon''; Robert Downey Jr., ``Oppenheimer''; Ryan Gosling, ``Barbie''; Mark Ruffalo, ``Poor Things''



SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, ``Oppenheimer''; Danielle Brooks, ``The Color Purple''; America Ferrera, ``Barbie''; Jodie Foster, ``Nyad''; Da'Vine Joy Randolph, ``The Holdovers''



DIRECTOR

Justine Triet, ``Anatomy of a Fall''; Yorgos Lanthimos, ``Poor Things''; Christopher Nolan, ``Oppenheimer''; Martin Scorsese, ``Killers of the Flower Moon''; Jonathan Glazer, ``The Zone of Interest''



ANIMATED FILM

``The Boy and the Heron''; ``Elemental''; ``Nimona''; ``Robot Dreams''; ``Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse''



DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

``Four Daughters''; ``20 Days in Mariupol''; ``Bobi Wine: The People's President''; ``The Eternal Memory''; ``To Kill a Tiger.''



INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

``Society of the Snow,'' (Spain); ``The Zone of Interest,'' (United Kingdom); ``The Teachers' Lounge'' (Germany); ``Io Capitano'' (Italy) ; ``Perfect Days'' (Japan)



COSTUME DESIGN

``Barbie''; Killers of the Flower Moon; ``Napoleon''; ``Oppenheimer''; ``Poor Things''



ORIGINAL SCORE

``American Fiction''; ``Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny''; ``Killers of the Flower Moon''; ``Oppenheimer''; ``Poor Things''



ORIGINAL SONG

``The Fire Inside'' from ``Flamin' Hot''; ``I'm Just Ken'' from ``Barbie''; ``What Was I Made For?'' from ``Barbie''; ``Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)'' from ``Killers of the Flower Moon''; ``It Never Went Away'' from ``American Symphony.



MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

``Golda''; ``Maestro''; ``Oppenheimer''; ``Poor Things''; ``Society of the Snow''



PRODUCTION DESIGN

``Barbie''; ``Killers of the Flower Moon''; Napoleon''; ``Oppenheimer''; ``Poor Things''



FILM EDITING

``Anatomy of a Fall''; ``The Holdovers''; ``Killers of the Flower Moon''; ``Oppenheimer''; ``Poor Things''



ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

``Barbie''; ``Poor Things''; ``American Fiction''; ``Oppenheimer''; ``The Zone of Interest''



ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

``Anatomy of a Fall''; ``The Holdovers''; ``Past Lives''; ``May December''; ``Maestro''



ANIMATED SHORT FILM

``Letter to a Pig''; ``Ninety-Five Senses''; ``WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko''; ``Pachyderme''; ``Our Uniform''



LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

``The After''; ``Invincible''; ``Knight of Fortune''; ``Red, White and Blue''; ``The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.''



CINEMATOGRAPHY

``El Conde''; ``Killers of the Flower Moon''; ``Maestro''; ``Oppenheimer''; ``Poor Things''



VISUAL EFFECTS

``The Creator''; ``Godzilla Minus One''; ``Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3''; ``Mission: Impossible _ Dead Reckoning Part One''; ``Napoleon''



SOUND

``Oppenheimer''; ``Maestro''; ``The Zone of Interest''; ``The Creator''; ``Mission: Impossible _ Dead Reckoning Part One''



DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

``The ABCs of Book Banning''; ``The Barber of Little Rock''; ``Island in Between''; ``The Last Repair Shop''; ``NÇŽi Nai & Wai Po''