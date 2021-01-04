List of travelling politicians expands

Thirteen politicians have now admitted to leaving Canada over the December holiday period, that as their constituents stayed home in adherence to public health guidance meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Brampton-West Liberal MP Kamal Khera is the latest to be caught, and will step aside from her position as parliamentary secretary after travelling abroad over the holidays in order to attend a memorial for deceased family members.

Last week, Ajax MPP Rod Phillips resigned as Ontario's Finance Minister following his secret Caribbean vacation.

Politicians in Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan have also been cited for travelling.

The federal government, meanwhile, has reportedly considered barring Canadians who travelled abroad from receiving a sick leave benefit aimed at those who must quarantine for 14 days.

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said yesterday that vacationers were never intended to qualify for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

Health officials also announced this weekend that Canada surpassed 600-thousand COVID-19 cases