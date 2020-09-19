LISTEN LIVE | Premier Doug Ford set to speak at 11am - CKTB will carry it live

Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement this morning alongside the Minister of Health and the province’s Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Ford, Christine Elliott and Dr. Barbara Yaffe are expected to speak at the news conference, which will be held at Queen’s Park at 11 a.m.

The announcement comes as new COVID-19 infections surge in the province.

Ontario recorded 401 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest daily case count since the beginning of June.

Niagara has reported 30 new cases this week alone. Two school related cases were also reported.

The uptick prompted the province to scale back the size of allowable gatherings in Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa this week.

Residents of the three COVID-19 hotspots are now only permitted to host private gatherings of up to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

The restrictions do not apply to “staffed businesses,” including restaurants, movie theatres, banquet halls, and gyms.

The rest of the province is still permitted to host outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people and indoor gatherings of up to 50 although Ford did indicate Friday that plans to roll back gathering limits in other regions.

