Live by the Falls concerts returning to Niagara Falls

A special concert series is returning to Niagara Falls.

The Scotiabank Convention Centre's Live by the Falls concerts are coming back as Canadian band The Trews is scheduled to hit the stage on December 28th.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10 a.m. for $39.50 plus tax and fees. They can be purchased online at FallsConventions.com or by visiting the Scotiabank Convention Centre's Box Office Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

President and General Manager Noel Buckley is thrilled to return to live events and says, "...stay tuned for another exciting announcement."