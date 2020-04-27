Live in Niagara and collect vintage Canadian bills? Better check your collection

A 34 year old man has been arrested after an assault investigation ended up with officers finding vintage Canadian bills.

Niagara Regional Police say earlier this month they made the arrest at an address in Pelham after an assault investigation.



Officers found the suspect was found to be in possession of a collection of vintage Canadian currency.

The suspect is known to the NRPS and has ties around the Niagara Region.

Detectives have seized the vintage currency for further investigation into its ownership.

Members of the public who may be collectors of vintage Canadian currency are asked to check the status of their collections.

Members of the public who may have information as to the ownership of the currency are asked to contact Detective Constable Kelly Gerrie at Kelly.Gerrie@niagarapolice.ca or extension 9219.