Live racing cancelled at Fort Erie Race Track due to weather
Fort Erie Race Track has cancelled today’s live racing card due to the weather.
Heavy winds, rain, thunder and lightning forced the field in race one back to the paddock to wait out the storm before the start of the day.
After review, the decision was made to cancel Monday racing for the safety all involved.
Racing will return tomorrow at 1:05 p.m.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - September 27th, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by Mike Balsom, Broadcaster & Freelance Reporter with YourTV, and Wolfgang Guembel, Founder & President at Lock Street Brewing Company.
-
-