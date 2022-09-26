iHeartRadio
Live racing cancelled at Fort Erie Race Track due to weather


fort erie race

Fort Erie Race Track has cancelled today’s live racing card due to the weather.

Heavy winds, rain, thunder and lightning forced the field in race one back to the paddock to wait out the storm before the start of the day. 

After review, the decision was made to cancel Monday racing for the safety all involved.

Racing will return tomorrow at 1:05 p.m.

 

