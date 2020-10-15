Live theatre to return to the old town in 2021

The Shaw Festival plans to return to the stage in May with a reduced 2021 season.

Festival officials say many of the productions originally scheduled for 2020 will now appear as part of the 2021 playbill.



The plan, moving forward, is to hold performances in front of reduced capacity audiences with the hopes more seating can be released when it is safe to do so and when it's permitted by the province and public health.

People who buy tickets ahead of time will not be given a seating location right away.

Seats will be assigned at a later date.

