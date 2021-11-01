Living wage in Niagara now sits at $18.90/hr

The 'living wage' in Niagara has increased to $18.90/hr.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network announced the 2021 living wage calculation today, which marks an hourly increase of $0.78 over a two year period.

You can find details on the calculation by clicking here.

Ontario's minimum wage is $14.35/hr, but there are reports Ontario will bump the min. wage to $15/hr come January.

“A living wage reflects what earners in a household need to be paid based on the actual costs of living and being included in a specific community,” says Jennifer Gauthier, Vice Chair of the Niagara Poverty Reduction Network. “A living wage is not the same as the legislated minimum wage. It is a voluntary commitment that employers can make to compensate directly-employed and contract-employed full-time and part-time workers.”

“Providing wages that allow a household to meet its basic cost of living needs is important to support the reduction of poverty in Niagara region,” says Gauthier.

So far, 63 employers from across Niagara have become living wage certified, including new announcements coming later this week.

This is up from 43 certified employers a year ago.