Loaded 12-gauge shotgun seized in St. Catharines
Niagara police received a tip about an armed person in a parking lot on Welland Avenue near Geneva Street.
The complainant told police they were approached by a man Wednesday afternoon who was offering to sell drugs.
The suspect was wearing a backpack with what appeared to be the handle of a shotgun sticking out.
Police were called and arrested the suspect who was in possession of a loaded 12-guage shotgun and five rounds of ammunition.
Thirty-year-old Zach Charles Leblanc is facing numerous firearms offences including carrying a concealed weapon.
