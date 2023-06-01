Loaded 12-gauge shotgun seized in St. Catharines

Niagara police received a tip about an armed person in a parking lot on Welland Avenue near Geneva Street.

The complainant told police they were approached by a man Wednesday afternoon who was offering to sell drugs.

The suspect was wearing a backpack with what appeared to be the handle of a shotgun sticking out.

Police were called and arrested the suspect who was in possession of a loaded 12-guage shotgun and five rounds of ammunition.

Thirty-year-old Zach Charles Leblanc is facing numerous firearms offences including carrying a concealed weapon.