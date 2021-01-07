Loblaw officials confirm three new COVID-19 cases within Niagara stores

Loblaw officials are confirming three cases of COVID-19 within Niagara stores.

An employee at the Niagara-On-The-Lake Shoppers Drug Mart on Garrison Village Drive recently tested positive for the virus.

Another employee at a Shoppers Drug Mart at 6565 Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls also tested positive recently.

Both of those workers were last in store on December 30th.

There is also one confirmed case involving an employee from the Real Canadian Superstore on Louth Street in St. Catharines.

That person last worked on December 29th.

Loblaw maintains a list of positive cases within the last 15 days on their website, but does not reveal further details about the identifies of the employees involved.

Officials say they work closely with public health once a case in identified to conduct contact tracing, cleaning, and sanitizing.