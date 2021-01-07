Loblaw officials confirm three new COVID-19 cases within Niagara stores
Loblaw officials are confirming three cases of COVID-19 within Niagara stores.
An employee at the Niagara-On-The-Lake Shoppers Drug Mart on Garrison Village Drive recently tested positive for the virus.
Another employee at a Shoppers Drug Mart at 6565 Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls also tested positive recently.
Both of those workers were last in store on December 30th.
There is also one confirmed case involving an employee from the Real Canadian Superstore on Louth Street in St. Catharines.
That person last worked on December 29th.
Loblaw maintains a list of positive cases within the last 15 days on their website, but does not reveal further details about the identifies of the employees involved.
Officials say they work closely with public health once a case in identified to conduct contact tracing, cleaning, and sanitizing.
-
What happened in the States yesterday: could it happen here?Matt Holmes spoke with retired political science professor Peter Woolstencroft on what happened on Capital Hill yesterday and how likely it is to happen here.
-
Political Science Professors discuss Capitol HillRenan Levine, Professor in the Department of Political Science University of Toronto Scarborough, and Paul Hamilton, Political Science Professor at Brock University, join Matt Holmes to discuss what`s been going on in the United States.
-
Weekly Medical SegmentEvery Thursday at 6:50am, Emergency Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to talk about medical stories of the week.