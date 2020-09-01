Loblaws recalls PC brand gluten free chicken strips
Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling some chicken strips due to undeclared gluten/wheat.
The PC brand gluten free chicken strips were sold nation-wide in 600 gram packages with a best before date of April 20, 2021.
Anyone with an allergy to wheat, celiac disease, or other gluten-related sensitivities should not eat the product.
The recall was sparked by customer complaints, including reactions to the product.
