Loblaws recalls PC brand Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast for containing undeclared mustard

Loblaws is recalling President's Choice brand Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast from shelves as it has an undeclared ingredient.

The company pulled the Pork Loin Roast because it contains mustard, which is not on the label.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says mustard is a common food allergy.

So far there have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

