Loblaws recalls PC brand Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast for containing undeclared mustard
Loblaws is recalling President's Choice brand Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast from shelves as it has an undeclared ingredient.
The company pulled the Pork Loin Roast because it contains mustard, which is not on the label.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says mustard is a common food allergy.
So far there have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
Becoming Niagara College's New President
Shelby Knox Speaks with Niagara College's newly announced President Sean Kennedy regarding his new position as President of Niagara College
Alzheimer Services in Niagara/Upcoming Niagara Alzheimer Walk
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Education Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region Sarah Putman regarding Alzheimer services in Niagara and upcoming annual Alzheimer walk
Update on Niagara's Labour Force Numbers
Shelby Knox Speaks with Operations and Research Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board Adam Durrant regarding Niagara's job/labour force numbers