Local bakery becomes Niagara's newest living wage employer
The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network is celebrating a milestone as Niagara now has 30 certified Living Wage employers.
Con Gusto Artisan Bakery in St. Catharines is the latest company making the pledge to pay employees at least $18.12/hour.
The bakery has six full time staff members and one part time employee.
Officials with the Poverty Reduction Network say the 'living wage' represents the amount of money a person needs to make to live in Niagara while still having enough cash left over to be an active member of the community.
Ontario's minimum wage currently sits at $14/hour.
-
BDO | November is financial literacy month: Take charge of your finances
Canadians are continuing to struggle financially. November is financial literacy month, take charge of your finances with Paul Ihnatiuk VP BDO & Licensed Insolvency Trustee
-
11AM NOV19TH
What is this song?
Have you ever had a strange reaction to a common product?
-
12PM NOV 19TH
STC Mayor Walter Sendzik