Local bakery becomes Niagara's newest living wage employer

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network is celebrating a milestone as Niagara now has 30 certified Living Wage employers.

Con Gusto Artisan Bakery in St. Catharines is the latest company making the pledge to pay employees at least $18.12/hour.

The bakery has six full time staff members and one part time employee.

Officials with the Poverty Reduction Network say the 'living wage' represents the amount of money a person needs to make to live in Niagara while still having enough cash left over to be an active member of the community.

Ontario's minimum wage currently sits at $14/hour.