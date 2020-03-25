Local campaign aims to 'Crush the Curve'

Following the lead of hotels and casinos, the International Illumination Board is doing what it can to inspire hope in Niagara Falls.

The Falls were lit up yellow last night to help kick off a regional ‘Crush the Curve’ campaign aimed at raising awareness without increasing anxiety or fear.

Officials with the Illumination Board say they will be lighting up the Falls every night for the coming weeks.

They encourage residents to share photos of their creative ways to maintain social distancing and use the hashtag #CrushTheCurve.